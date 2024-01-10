Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra’s Ex-Wife Pops Off On Social Media After Trolls Say She Fumbled The Bag

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra just signed a historically large $120 million extension, leading many to accuse his recently divorced ex-wife of fumbling the bag, a charge she took exception to on social media.

“Lol. I’m going to address this comment NOT as it pertains to my personal life choices but as it relates to a general thought process that I believe a lot of people have, and that a lot of people have harassed me with over the years,” Nikki Spoelstra posted to her Instagram story.

Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife Nikki is fed up of people questioning her integrity pic.twitter.com/vS9JmnG8pb — What are NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) January 10, 2024

“According to crass, ignorant, uninformed society at large, women can’t ‘win,'” she continued.

“Women can’t be genuinely in love with someone successful. No, they’re pretending and they’re in it for the money. And if a woman chooses to not be with a successful partner, apparently she’s an idiot,” Spoelstra, a former Heat cheerleader, ranted.

“And no, I won’t ignore it. IgNoRiNg iT (harassment) for years messed with my emotional health and people need to have a better understanding of how their words can affect other people. Not just me. But people. In general. Be nicer,” she concluded.

Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Waited Until His Divorce Was Finalized Before Signing A Record Breaking $120 Million Contract: His Ex-wife Won’t Receive A Dime Of That 💸 pic.twitter.com/A8OQ00ozAR — Raphouse TV (RHTV) (@raphousetv7) January 10, 2024



The pair announced their divorce in November, claiming the split was “amicable” and that they were both committed to co-parenting their three young children. They were married for seven years, according to the Miami Herald. (RELATED: Erik Spoelstra Inks 8-Year, $120+ Million Extension With Miami Heat; Most Committed Coaching Money In NBA History)

The co-parenting thing, to me, negates the whole bag-fumbling argument. All signs point to Spoelstra being a stand-up guy so I’d bet my bottom dollar those child support checks are FAT and that the Heat coach doesn’t miss any payments. I’m sure he keeps his family well taken care of.

Nikki, meanwhile, would do well to get off the internet. Divorce is messy and I wouldn’t wish it upon my worst enemy but, while I feel for her, this is the internet lady. People get harassed. It has nothing to do with your gender. The toxicity of the World Wide Web’s most dedicated trolls knows no bounds.

Watch her address the online trolling: