Pete Davidson Confesses To Being High On Ketamine During Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Pete Davidson confessed to being on a drug-induced binge while attending Aretha Franklin’s funeral in his Netflix Special, “Turbo Fonzarelli,” released Jan.9.

The famous comedian admitted he was high on ketamine while attending the legendary singer’s funeral service in 2018, according to TMZ. Davidson joked about how upset Franklin would be if she were around to discover how disrespectful he was at the somber event. He joked about going up to Franklin’s family and shouting, “Hey! I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts!” as he quipped about the reference to her iconic hit song, according to TMZ.

Davison’s comedy special included jokes about Franklin not being alive to realize he was under the influence of ketamine and acting out of sorts. He joked that if she had been able to weigh in, she’d likely ask “what the fuck” he was doing at her funeral in the first place, and suggested she would have had no idea who he even was.

The famous comedian explained he was there alongside his then-fiancee, Ariana Grande, and was only there as her plus-one. He went on to say he hadn’t reached the height of his fame at that time and was relatively unknown to many who attended the funeral service, according to TMZ.

After making light of the situation, Davidson admitted to being embarrassed about being in public while using ketamine and explained he used the drug to treat depression for roughly four years. (RELATED: REPORT: Pete Davidson Crashes His Car Again, Second Time In Months)

The audience reportedly responded well to the story, and laughed at his experience, while noting that the comedian seemed to feel at least somewhat ashamed of how he presented himself at that time, according to TMZ.

Davidson dished on a number of his personal relationships and career experiences in the new Netflix special.