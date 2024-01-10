No. 1 Purdue Goes Down To Nebraska In 88-72 Upset, Cornhuskers Get Win Over Ranked Team For First Time In 41 Years

The No. 1 team in the land has been knocked off!

Fred Hoiberg, who is the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) basketball program, had one word to describe his team’s biggest victory in over four decades: “incredible.”

And that it was, as the Purdue Boilermakers — the No. 1 team in the land — went down to the Huskers in a 88-72 defeat, an upset so great that it’s the first time in 41 years that Nebraska has beaten a ranked team. That win took place against Missouri. And on top of that, it’s the first time that the Cornhuskers got a win over a No. 1 at home since 1962 when they beat Michigan.

“I’m just so proud of the guys for coming out and getting off to a really good start,” said Hoiberg, per ESPN. “This is a huge win for our program, to come out here and knock off what I think is the best team in the country. It shows us what we’re capable of doing.”

🗣️ GO BIG RED!‼️@HuskerMBB stuns No. 1 Purdue, for its first win over a No. 1 since 1982, and the fans storm the floor. pic.twitter.com/mw8hnXXZ8P — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 10, 2024

Holy hell … this season is gonna end up being like last.

In the 2022-23 campaign, we had teams getting up to the No. 1 spot in the rankings just to lose, and it appears that it’s happening again — this time with Purdue getting their first loss of the season. So I guess that means Houston is next with them at No. 2. So as a betting man, I have to ask: Who are they playing next?

*searches Google real quick*

Nevermind, can’t do that, because HOUSTON LOST TOO! (They took an L to Iowa State on the road Tuesday as well) (RELATED: Woah, What Happened? Dabo Swinney Shows Up To UNC-Clemson Basketball Game With Massive Black Eye)

See what I mean?

We’re in store for an absolutely chaotic college basketball season.