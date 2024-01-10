Texas QB Quinn Ewers Hunts Down Gargantuan (14-Point?) Buck Amid Looming NFL Draft Decision

Imagine this rack on a plaque … the swag!

Quinn Ewers, the quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, is expected to come back to Austin in 2024 to play his third season with the school — it will be his fourth overall in college football. But if he wants to, he can declare for the NFL Draft and turn pro.

As of Wednesday, Ewers hasn’t announced a decision.

After leading his Longhorns to the College Football Playoff, the 20-year-old lost to Washington in the Sugar Bowl. The performance from Ewers wasn’t the greatest, and as a result, he was hit with plenty of people chirpin’ about how five-star backup quarterback Arch Manning should take over the starting role for Texas. (RELATED: Michigan Wins National Championship After Hammering Washington, 34-13; Completes Immortal Undefeated 15-0 Season)

With all of the noise surrounding the Longhorns program right now, my man Quinn decided to escape it for a little bit, making the most of his first weekend off from college football.

He made the trip down to McCoy, about 47 miles from San Antonio, to do some hunting. And to say that it was a success is a complete understatement. This dude absolutely killed it — literally.

Using a vertical bow, Ewers took down a beautiful (14-point?) buck, which ended up being Ewers’ biggest kill of his hunting career. So not only is Quinn gonna get a huge plaque out of this, but he made some personal history too.

It probably doesn’t make up for losing the Sugar Bowl, but it’s something.

Gorgeous game, just gorgeous … look forward to seeing the plaque, you know that thing’s gonna pop.