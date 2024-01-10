‘The Chosen’ Actor Jonathan Roumie Chronicles His Journey Portraying Jesus In Documentary

The trailer “Jonathan & Jesus” dropped Saturday, and you’ll be watching the full series on Amazon Prime by the time this evening rolls around, if not before.

You don’t have to be a fan of “The Chosen” to recognize Jonathan Roumie. His face has been plastered across televisions, TV guide and popular media sites since taking on the role of Jesus Christ in Dallas Jenkins’ epic television series. But how did Roumie go from being a basically nameless actor to creating the most relatable dramatization of Christ’s life on Earth?

That question and more will be answered in the four-part Lionsgate-produced docuseries “Jonathan & Jesus.” And there are plenty of people who helped Roumie along the way. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘The Chosen’ Creator Dallas Jenkins Chats With The Daily Caller About All Things Season Four)

Most notably, Pope Francis, Alice and Cheryl Cooper, frontmen of The Killers’ Brandon Flowers and so many others met with Roumie throughout his journey. (RELATED: One TV Could Finally Bring The World Together. Here’s Why)

As we walk into 2024, most of us are scared. You can pretend you’re not, but you are. The world, particularly America, is at the brink of social collapse. We’re more terrified of our neighbors than ever before, but shows like this do so much good in reminding us we’re not alone. There are plenty of people who just want to share the unconditional love of our Lord and Savior, and not make things worse.

The series is available on Amazon Prime right now!