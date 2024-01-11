Not A Good Look: Clemson Head Coach Brad Brownell Shoves His Own Player During Embarrassing Blowout Upset For Tigers

Talk about a bad night…

The No. 21 Clemson Tigers took the trip down to Blacksburg to square off in a Wednesday night ACC contest against the Virginia Tech Hokies, and though the former was the favorite coming in, it was an absolutely embarrassing night for them as the Hokies pulled off the 87-72 blowout upset win.

Clemson‘s defense was utterly atrocious, allowing the Hokies to hit 54% of their shots, including hitting another 54% mark from behind the arc. As a matter of fact, Clemson’s defense was so bad that three different Hokies set career highs in scoring. It was terrible. And on top of that, the Tigers also were outrebounded, which obviously didn’t help the cause.

While the Tigers were running an offensive play, guard Joseph Girard III was casually walking up the court (beside the Clemson bench) while his other teammates were running. Well, it appears that head coach Brad Brownell was frustrated with Girard’s lack of hustle and decided to give him a shove in an attempt to get him moving.

And though you can understand the coach’s frustration, and it was clearly the player’s fault, this is just not a good look.

At all.

WATCH:

Frickin embarrassing!! Wth is going on with the coach and the players?? Watch Brownell here & Girard’s response… pic.twitter.com/35SK2Cy5Uq — Forthesportofit (@thumbgangster01) January 11, 2024

Needless to say, it’s gonna be interesting to see how the aftermath of this whole situation plays out.