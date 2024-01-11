‘My Childhood Just Died’: Fruit Stripe Gum Discontinued After 60 Years

Ferrara Foods announced earlier in January that its Fruit Stripe chewing gum will no longer be available to purchase.

“We have made the difficult decision to sunset Fruit Stripe Gum, but consumers may still be able to find the product at select retailers nationwide,” a spokesperson for Ferrera Foods said in a statement. “The decision to sunset this product was not taken lightly, and we considered many factors before coming to this decision, including consumer preferences, and purchasing patterns.”

Au revoir Fruit Stripe Gum pic.twitter.com/jh8b145p8y — Promo Machines (@PromoMachines) January 6, 2024

The candy company’s “difficult decision” to retire the chewing gum, which has been enjoyed by generations since its release in the 1960s, sparked nostalgia among the product’s fans on social media. (RELATED: Double The Fun’: McDonald’s Announces Limited Run Of Double Big Mac Burger)

“A piece of my childhood just died,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I’m unreasonably saddened by this news,” another person commented.

“I’ve never been this upset over losing something so mediocre,” another Reddit user wrote.”

“What? Why?” one user wrote on X. “Yes it lost its flavor after a few minutes BUT Fruit Stripe is iconic and my childhood choice when I got gum growing up! We need answers Ferrera!”

Fruit Stripe was recognizable by its red, yellow and green striped packaging and striped gum sticks Fruity flavors including watermelon, cherry, lemon, orange and peach were previously available, the product’s website stated.