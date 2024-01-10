McDonald’s Announces Limited Run Of Double Big Mac Burger

McDonald’s announced Tuesday that it will be temporarily adding a special burger to American menus.

The fast-food chain revealed that the Double Big Mac will be sold for a limited time in United States locations from Jan. 24, the company said. The beastly burger, which has been a permanent item on Australian menus since March 2020, contains four beef patties and McDonald’s signature Big Mac sauce. The fast-food chain described the burger as “double the fun.”

The Double Big Mac is also topped off with pickles, lettuce, onions and American cheese between two sesame seed buns, the outlet reported. The 680-calorie item is no stranger to Australian and New Zealand locations, where it has been available for some time.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the special burger, according to a report. Some expressed health concerns for American consumers. (RELATED: McDonald’s To Give Out Free Fries For The Rest Of The Year)

“The rest of the world is right with their opinions on Americans,” one user wrote on X.

“Yes because we need to get fatter thanks,” another user commented.

“Are they going to call it the heart attack Mac?” a third person wrote.

The Double Big Mac may cost customers more than $20 due to hiked prices caused by inflation, the outlet reported.

This is not the first time Americans had the opportunity to taste the gigantic burger, according to the outlet. The Double Big Mac was sold for a limited time in the United States in 2020.