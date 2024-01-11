Leaked Video From ‘Mean Girls’ Seemingly Confirms Lindsay Lohan’s Epic Return

A leaked video of the new “Mean Girls,” the musical movie, seems to confirm Lindsay Lohan’s return.

Lohan has downplayed any possible chance that she would be in the upcoming film in recent interviews. The video circulating on social media is a Spanish-dubbed version, suggesting the clip came from somewhere in Europe, where it has already had its opening night. “Mean Girls” is poised to hit theaters in the United States, Friday.

Fans should note that Lohan has not reprised her old role as Cady Heron, and doesn’t play a leading role in the new production. However, by all accounts, it seems she does make a cameo appearance and is included in the cast list.

The circulating video clip appears to show a very clear view of Lohan from a variety of different angles as she interacts with the rest of the cast in the speaking role.

Lohan’s character seems to be engaged in some sort of academic conference or test between students, as the camera shot toggles between her and the others in the clip. The video confirms that she engages with the main character, played by Angourie Rice. Lohan is seen in the position of a judge or moderator and is dressed all in black with her hair down.

By all accounts, Lohan’s cameo appearance seems to be brief.

The famous actress recently appeared on the red carpet for the “Mean Girls” premiere in New York but made no mention of her cameo role. (RELATED: ‘Mean Girls’ Cast Reprises Roles From Iconic Movie In New Ad)

“It was an amazing movie to work on when I did it, and I can’t wait to see this new iterative version of it,” Lohan told The Associated Press at the time.

“I think it’s gonna be wonderful,” she said, alluding to the fact that she didn’t play an active role in the production.