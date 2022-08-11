Alleged Sexual Abuse Victims Of Armie Hammer Speak Out In Documentary Trailer

Discovery+ dropped the official trailer for “House of Hammer,” promising to reveal the dark side of Armie Hammer’s life through the tales of his alleged victims.

The trailer dropped Aug. 10 and featured snippets of interviews from Hammer’s alleged victims. The chilling, gripping video clip walks fans through accusations of sexual control and dark family secrets, all while the alleged victims and one of Hammer’s own relatives stare down the camera and share their stories.

“I’m here to talk about what happened in my relationship with Armie Hammer,” said a visibly nervous woman to the camera. “I haven’t really digested this one,” another says, as the camera pans to a clip of a message allegedly sent by Hammer. “I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use,” the message reads. “And seeing if they will f*ck strangers for me,” the woman added.

Then the trailer features an eerie voice recording that was allegedly sent by Hammer. “My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and then being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with it,” said the man’s voice on the tape.