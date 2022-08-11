Alleged Sexual Abuse Victims Of Armie Hammer Speak Out In Documentary Trailer

Discovery+ dropped the official trailer for “House of Hammer,” promising to reveal the dark side of Armie Hammer’s life through the tales of his alleged victims.
The trailer dropped Aug. 10 and featured snippets of interviews from Hammer’s alleged victims. The chilling, gripping video clip walks fans through accusations of sexual control and dark family secrets, all while the alleged victims and one of Hammer’s own relatives stare down the camera and share their stories.
“I’m here to talk about what happened in my relationship with Armie Hammer,” said a visibly nervous woman to the camera. “I haven’t really digested this one,” another says, as the camera pans to a clip of a message allegedly sent by Hammer. “I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use,” the message reads. “And seeing if they will f*ck strangers for me,” the woman added.
Then the trailer features an eerie voice recording that was allegedly sent by Hammer. “My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and then being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with it,” said the man’s voice on the tape.
The two women then share how “perfect” and “amazing” they thought the relationship was at the beginning, recounting the numerous compliments they received. One says, “He pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time, you’re his, completely.”
The alleged messages then flash across the screen reading, “You are mine! You hear me?,” “I’ll own you forever.,” “I am 100% a cannibal,” “I want to eat you,” and “Till you are so sore and broken.” Then a hand written message reading “I am going to bite the f*ck out of you,” is depicted.
“The ropes were around your neck, your wrists, your ankles, and you’re like completely immobilized and I’m just closing my eyes until it ended,” said one of the alleged female victims in tears. (RELATED: Rapper Mystikal Arrested For Rape, Domestic Violence)
“Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain. Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg.” pic.twitter.com/A9n6V0iIpz
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 10, 2022
A new voice then surfaces, adding another layer to the video. “You don’t just wake up and become this dark controller, abuser,” the woman says. “On the outside we were a perfect family but magnify succession a million times and it was my family,” said the voice which was then identified as being that of Casey Hammer, Armie Hammer’s aunt, according to the Los Angeles Times.
“If you believe in making deals with the devil, the Hammers are the top of the totem pole. Every generation in my family has been involved in dark misdeeds and it just gets worse and worse and worse,” Casey Hammer said in the video.
“I’ve let the Hammers control me my whole life. It’s time to stop. I refuse to be silenced,” Casey said.
She then paused in a very dramatic moment before promising fans a thrilling tale. “My name is Casey Hammer and I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family.”
“House of Hammer” is set for release on Sept. 2 according to TV Line.