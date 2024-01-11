Longhorns’ Quinn Ewers Announces He’s Returning To Texas For Senior Season

Quinn Ewers is headed back to Austin!

Quinn Ewers, who is the quarterback of the Texas Longhorns, announced Thursday on social media that he is coming back to school for his senior season.

In the 2023 campaign, Ewers led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff, cooking up a superstar season that showed why he was one of America’s top high school recruits going into college.

Ewers had a flashy stat line that featured 22 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions, and also included a mesmerizing performance against Alabama where he threw for 349 yards and three TDs to lead Texas to a victory. His figure of 3,479 passing yards ranked second in the Big 12, as well as his completion percentage of 69.0%. And it should also be mentioned that those passing yards came with him missing two games due to injury.

Good move by Quinn, because let’s be honest here, despite some of his highlight reel numbers, he’s clearly not ready for the NFL. My biggest take away from this though: Is Arch Manning gonna be on his ass or headed out of Austin now?

If you don’t know, Arch is a member of the Manning family being the son of Cooper, who is the grandson of Archie. Arch is also a nephew of Peyton and Eli. So obviously there’s a lot of hype around him, especially at Texas, but Quinn Ewers complicates things with him coming back for his senior season.

So I guess that means we’re officially on Arch watch … will he stay or will he go? (RELATED: Fans Left In Shock After Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka Decides To Return For Senior Season)

Interesting times in Austin, indeed.