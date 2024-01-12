‘He’s A Pr*ck And F*cking Hates Republicans’: Megyn Kelly Comes Unglued Over Don Lemon’s Return

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly went off on former CNN anchor Don Lemon amid his return to broadcasting.

Kelly reminded her audience of Lemon’s previous behavior in a Thursday episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” cautioning those who embrace his return to remember the former CNN anchor’s political past.

“He’s shown us who he is,” Kelly said. “Believe him. He’s not someone who I’m rooting for.”

“I’m not saying he should never be allowed to speak again. I’m just saying I don’t have to personally cheerlead it or think it’s a good thing or recognize that this is like some sort of an important voice in the conversation, and ‘yay for Elon for making it possible for him to come back,’” Kelly continued. “He’s a prick and he fucking hates Republicans.”

Lemon announced Tuesday that he will host a new show on Twitter through his own media company in his first gig since his firing from CNN. The former CNN anchor is following in the footsteps of Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson, who recently launched the Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) and has hosted shows on Twitter since leaving Fox News. Lemon and Carlson were both fired by their previous networks on April 24, 2023. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Says Gavin Newsom ‘Doesn’t Give Two Shits’ About California Children After Cleanup For Xi)

“I realize that the magnanimous move is to say, ‘Good for Don, he got canceled off of CNN, and now he’s reinventing himself on Twitter. Well, that’s not what I say,” Kelly said, raising two thumbs down. “I think he’s disgusting, he hates America, he hates Republicans, and I’m not looking forward to his voice reemerging – other than to mock it, which I one hundred percent plan to do. That’s the only silver lining in this one for me.”

Kelly also blasted MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski in the same episode over her interview with first lady Jill Biden. She criticized Brzezinski for failing to ask “tough” follow-up questions about President Joe Biden and first son Hunter.

“Journalists are allowed to vote in elections and have a preference, but when you’re across from the other person as a journalist, fucking do your job,” Kelly said.