Michael Cohen Claims Trump Will Use ‘SEAL Team Six’ For Retribution

Michael Cohen claimed Friday that former President Donald Trump would use “SEAL Team Six” to get retribution against political enemies.

Trump told supporters to view his 2024 candidacy to reclaim the Oval Office as “retribution” at a July 2023 rally, ABC News reported, but backed away from those earlier statements during a Wednesday Fox News town hall event. Cohen questioned whether Trump was telling the truth about backing away from seeking vengeance. (RELATED: Star Witness In Alvin Bragg’s Case Against Trump Used AI To Write Legal Briefs, Cited Fake Court Cases)

“I hope that he’s telling the truth. Unfortunately, I know that he’s not,” Cohen told “CNN News Central” co-host John Berman. “Donald is a very vindictive human being. Just take a look at some of the statements that he made. If you punch him, he wants to hit you back 10 times harder. That’s who he is. Now, of course, he won’t do it himself. He’ll just have SEAL Team Six do it.”

WATCH:



The question of whether the president could order SEAL Team Six to assassinate a political enemy came up during oral arguments of an appeal of a ruling by United States District Judge Tanya Chutkan denying a motion to dismiss charges against the former president stemming from his efforts to contest the 2020 election.

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia handed down ten indictments Aug. 14, charging Trump and other associates over Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state. Trump, who has been indicted multiple times, says the indictments are politically motivated.

Special counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in August. Smith also secured an indictment of Trump on charges related to handling classified information in June, while Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump in March in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

