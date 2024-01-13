‘NIL Ran Him Away’: Reggie Bush Blasts Nick Saban Over His Decision To Retire, Claims He ‘Can’t Handle’ Modern Era

Reggie Bush might be onto something here…

Nick Saban, who is considered the greatest head coach in the history of college football, announced his retirement Wednesday after serving 28 years in that position.

For the most recent 17 years of that run, Saban was the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, leading Bama to nine SEC championships and six national titles. (RELATED: NFL And ESPN On Verge Of Massive Deal That Would Give The League A Stake Into The Four-Letter Network: REPORT)

You might have noticed, but college football is changing right in front of our eyes, doing so at an extraordinary level. You have name, image and likeness (NIL), the transfer portal and conference realignment completely switching things up. And a college football legend and former NFL star is claiming that’s why Saban is calling it a career.

“NIL ran him away, he has no more control over 5 star recruits, the playing field is level, and he can’t handle that,” commented former USC Trojans superstar Reggie Bush on an Instagram post published by ESPN that highlighted Saban citing his age as being the reason why he’s retiring.

And he even hit that comment with a crying laughing emoji, which I found to be an outright hilarious touch.

SHOTS FIRED: Reggie Bush claims Nick Saban can’t recruit with NIL in place now 👀. pic.twitter.com/oNkWcrRzeG — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) January 13, 2024

On a serious note, is Reggie Bush wrong?

Not only are other universities obtaining power through NIL and transfer portal cash flow (like Florida State, Miami and so on), but if you remember, Nick Saban is the same guy who also ran away from the Miami Dolphins when things got a little tough … and lied about it in the process.

I’m just saying … when you consider Saban’s track record, Reggie Bush might be onto something here.

Nick Saban: A bit of a fraud.