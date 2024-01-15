Watch As Lava Consumes Home In Absolutely Wild Video

An absolutely insane video shared Monday showed a home being inhaled by a slow-moving lava flow in Grindavik, Iceland.

The much-anticipated volcanic eruption near Grindavik, Iceland, started in December and has slowly bubbled away ever since. The volcanic system is located on the Reykjanes Peninsula, on the southwest portion of the island. As the system within the area awakened, Icelandic President Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson described the moment as “a daunting period of upheaval,” according to ABC News.

Footage of the eruption shows at least one property being inhaled by the slow-moving flow of superheated rock.

Drone footage shows fiery lava flows setting houses on fire in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland's president said the country is battling "tremendous forces of nature."

“We don’t yet know how this eruption will unfold, but we must still take those actions that are within our power,” the president said. “We will carry on with our responsibilities and we will continue to stand together.” (RELATED: Scientists Reveal Ancient Cataclysm That Plunged The World Into Darkness 1,500 Years Ago)

Many residents had already left the region due to the ongoing and heightened volcanic activity. But those who remained were ordered to leave within hours of a series of small earthquakes that hit close to the town. When a swarm of earthquakes comes in this fashion, it’s often called a “harmonic tremor” and signals the movement of magma to the surface and an impending rupture or “eruption.”

There have been no deaths and no substantial injuries as a result of this eruption to date.