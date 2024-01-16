What The…? Fan Kicked Out Of Los Angeles Lakers Game After Weirding Out LeBron James

What the hell was this guy thinking?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder squared off Monday night in an MLK Day contest, with the Lakers securing a 112-105 victory on their home court courtesy of highlight reel showings from both LeBron James (25 points) and Anthony Davis (27 points).

However, the Lake Show’s dub didn’t come without any drama, and no, I’m not talking about the game. No, I’m talking about the downright bizarre incident that took place on the bench between “The King” and a fan. (RELATED: Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green Blasted With Boos In Comeback Game)

In the third quarter with 2:32 left on the clock, Los Angeles called a timeout following a dunk from Thunder small forward Jalen Williams that brought the Lakers’ lead down to two (76-74). The pause gave LA the chance to rest LeBron, per usual, before putting him back into the game for the beginning of the fourth quarter.

But that break didn’t get off to a great start. While at the end of the bench, LBJ was putting on his warmer, when all of a sudden a fan dressed in a black beanie and jacket came right up to LeBron and started chatting with him like they were best friends or something — hell, my man even put his hand on his shoulder like he’d known him for 20 years.

And understandably, “The King” had no patience for it, pushing the man off until security eventually got a hold of him and kicked him out of Crypto.com Arena.

WATCH:

A fan from the Thunder-Lakers game runs up to Lebron #Lakers pic.twitter.com/1gk0wwgXMF — FFraire_ (@Fernadad1) January 16, 2024

A fan at tonight’s Lakers-Thunder game was kicked out after running up to LeBron James on the bench and putting his arms around him. The fan was kicked out, and James was seen visibly upset. pic.twitter.com/FDQvjY2okY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 16, 2024

This dude had to be drunk … there’s no way in hell a sober person is doing something like this.