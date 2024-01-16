Award Shows Are So Boring That Even The Actors Are Watching Football In The Audience

“Always Sunny in Philadelphia” stars and real-life married couple Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson posted a photograph Monday that perfectly depicts how boring award shows have become.

Not that anyone noticed, but the Emmys were on Monday night. For those of you who don’t know, the Emmys are one of many times Hollywood’s elite get together to metaphorically hump each other with big fat compliments about how good they are at being artists. The entire thing is revolting, and always has been, so when I saw McElhenney post about his experience at the 2024 awards, I had to share it with you.

“Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the [Eagles],” McElhenney wrote in the caption of a photograph taken by his wife. In it, you can clearly see McElhenny watching the Eagles game on his cell phone while a whole host of weird Hollywood people lurk nearby.

It looks like Olson took the photo while McElhenney wasn’t looking. He’s clearly absorbed by the game … far more so than the redundant award shows. (RELATED: The Emmy’s Snubs ‘Yellowstone’ Again In Its 2023 Nominations)

Somewhat ironically, McElhenney and Olson have managed to avoid the major pitfalls of being Big Media lizard people. Both starred in the absolutely iconic “Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” while Olson has gone on to a series of hilarious roles. My most recent personal favorite was “The Mick,” which deserved at least another two or three seasons, but was canceled in 2018 — I assume it was too edgy for the Fun Police who run Hollywood?

And McElhenny does soccer (football) stuff in Wales now! Our national sport is rugby, but no one’s going to judge this nice young chap for all he’s done for the town of Wrexham.