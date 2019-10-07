Editorial

Washington Redskins Fire Head Coach Jay Gruden

New York Giants v Washington Redskins

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The Washington Redskins have fired head coach Jay Gruden.

Following an 0-5 start to the season, Dan Snyder pulled the trigger on moving forward from Gruden on Monday morning, which was widely expected.

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan will take over as the interim head coach, according to Ian Rapoport.

I think everybody saw this coming. It would have been surprising if Gruden didn’t end up getting canned after the awful start. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Having said that, I wouldn’t expect much to change anytime soon. The Redskins are an utter disaster. They don’t have the necessary talent to compete, Dwayne Haskins isn’t ready to play, Case Keenum doesn’t have the goods to win, and the whole offense looks poor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Washington Redskins (@redskins) on

I have no idea who the Redskins will target longterm to take over the franchise, but I don’t envy their position.

There just aren’t enough pieces to win there, and Snyder is known for being incredibly controlling. It’s not an ideal situation at all.

Pete Campbell Not Great Bob GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

As for Gruden, I have no doubt he’ll land on his feet. He is a solid coach, but he was simply in a no-win situation with the Redskins.