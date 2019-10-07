Washington Redskins Fire Head Coach Jay Gruden

The Washington Redskins have fired head coach Jay Gruden.

Following an 0-5 start to the season, Dan Snyder pulled the trigger on moving forward from Gruden on Monday morning, which was widely expected.

Source: Washington has fired head coach Jay Gruden. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 7, 2019

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan will take over as the interim head coach, according to Ian Rapoport.

The #Redskins will make OL coach and assistant head coach Bill Callahan their interim coach following the firing of Jay Gruden, source said. The former #Raiders and #Nebraska head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2019

I think everybody saw this coming. It would have been surprising if Gruden didn’t end up getting canned after the awful start. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Having said that, I wouldn’t expect much to change anytime soon. The Redskins are an utter disaster. They don’t have the necessary talent to compete, Dwayne Haskins isn’t ready to play, Case Keenum doesn’t have the goods to win, and the whole offense looks poor.

I have no idea who the Redskins will target longterm to take over the franchise, but I don’t envy their position.

There just aren’t enough pieces to win there, and Snyder is known for being incredibly controlling. It’s not an ideal situation at all.

As for Gruden, I have no doubt he’ll land on his feet. He is a solid coach, but he was simply in a no-win situation with the Redskins.