Former NFL Linebacker Ronald Powell Dead At 32

Former NFL linebacker Ronald Powell, who played with the New Orleans Saints, has died, according to a Tuesday announcement from the NFL Players Association. He was 32 years old.

The NFLPA, a union for retired players, announced Powell‘s passing on Twitter but didn’t mention his cause of death.

"Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell — a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald," the union wrote.

According to Rivals, Powell was a No. 1 prospect in high school football, which led him to the University of Florida where he played three campaigns (2010-13) for the Gators. In 2012, he missed the season due to a torn ACL.

His college football career then led him to the NFL, where he was selected in the 2014 edition of the draft (fifth round) by the Saints. In his rookie season, he played 14 games and tallied two tackles. Prior to the beginning of the 2015 campaign, he was released but was eventually placed on New Orleans’ injured reserve after not being claimed.

Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell- a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald. #RIP pic.twitter.com/p4ZZLNYNTO — NFLPA Former Players (@NFLPAFmrPlayers) January 16, 2024

In September 2016, Powell was signed to the Chicago Bears practice squad, and then three months later, was picked up by the Seattle Seahawks and put on their practice squad. However, he didn’t play for either franchise.

Prior to the 2019 campaign, Powell inked a deal with the Orlando Apollos but was cut before the Alliance of American Football shut down their operation.