Watch As Mom Confronts Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa In Front Of Her Son

Footage went viral Monday of a woman confronting ex-porn star Mia Khalifa over her anti-Israel antics, and it’s pretty intense to watch.

The woman apparently approached Khalifa at an Antique Jewelry Fair and made several pro-Israel statements, as seen in the video shared by Khalifa. After Khalifa snapped at the woman, the woman went on to speak to her son, seeming to tell him to start filming. She then returns to Khalifa:

The Zionists are losing the plot. She followed me through the lobby calling me slurs and didn’t stop the entire time she was waiting for her UberPool at the Antique Jewelry Fair. She’s a vendor- something she made abundantly clear so I guess this is what her business stands for: pic.twitter.com/8Bvw5yYEYJ — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) January 15, 2024

“Get away from me. Your breath smells awful,” Khalifa told the woman as she approached again. “You smell like knock-off falafel.”

The whole situation probably kicked off because of Khalifa’s stance on Israel. But the woman gave Khalifa plenty of space to explain her support for the Hamas terrorist organization which brutally attacked a festival of young Palestinians and Israelis on Oct. 7, 2024. Since then, Hamas members have enjoyed filming themselves attempting to commit genocide against Israelis and the Jewish people. The terrorist organization is also prolific for its violent, murderous rapes of women, the descriptions and footage of which are so horrific I hope you never have to see it. So, yeah, that’s what Khalifa wants from her men, apparently. (RELATED: George Soros Defended Hamas In Horrendous 2007 Article)

It might just be my interpretation, but Khalifa looked genuinely nervous in the video. If she thinks this confrontation is scary, I dread to think how she’d do if Hamas waged ground warfare in the U.S.

Oh, and just in case it wasn’t clear: I don’t like public confrontations. I think they’re redundant and often lead to violence, which I also hate. But there are two people in this confrontation: One who publicly stated her support for a genocidal terrorist organization … and another who is the subject of that intended genocide. So, who is on the right side of history from a macro-moral perspective here?