‘I’ll Get Your F*cking Stuff’: Video Shows Manager, Employee Duking It Out During Wild Fight

Video shows a manager and a fired barista duking it out Saturday during a wild fight at a chain coffee shop in Atlanta’s international airport.

Shacoria Elly, a former barista who was fired from Harvest & Grounds inside Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, allegedly attacked two of her former bosses before leaving the scene, according to a police report obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta.

Elly struggled to enter the back of the store as both managers attempted to restrain her from approaching another employee, footage shows, according to the outlet. The combative ex-barista got into an argument with the other employee over espresso shots, which escalated into a physical altercation, the report stated.

ATLANTA, GA.- Altercation recorded on video involving a manager and an employee at Harvest & Grounds near Terminal D in the airport. pic.twitter.com/EaI4znfaaE — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) January 16, 2024

Elly can be seen in the video trying to throw a chair, which one manager pulled from her hands. She also swung a pan after jumping over the store’s counter, footage shows, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Do You Know What A Uterus Is?’: Woman’s Bizarre Airport Rant Delays Flight For An Hour)

Elly left the scene after retrieving her bag and coat. She was heard repeatedly telling her managers to “give me my stuff” before getting it herself, the outlet reported.

”I’ll get your fucking stuff,” one manager was heard saying.

Police arrived at the coffee shop after Elly walked out. She has since been “terminated from her position” and airport security confiscated her badge, police said. Officials have not charged Elly with a crime, the report shows.

This is not the first time staff members have acted inappropriately at an airport. Surveillance footage caught two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials rummaging through passengers’ luggage and allegedly stealing items and money in September. Both suspects were identified and criminally charged.