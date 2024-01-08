‘Do You Know What A Uterus Is?’: Woman’s Bizarre Airport Rant Delays Flight For An Hour

A woman’s bizarre rant at an airport reportedly delayed the flight for an hour.

The unidentified traveler’s screaming fit was caught on video Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport before her intended boarding of a Delta flight to Rochester, according to the New York Post.

“I’m on my period! Do you know what a uterus is?” the woman asked a young man waiting nearby for Flight 2097, the video appears to show. “You stupid little prick – you little weasel!”

The woman began by lashing out at four “terrible” employees, whose manager she demanded to speak to, the outlet reported.

“I want to talk to your boss, moron! You guys are terrible, and you should be ashamed of yourselves leaving someone in a situation like this,” the woman appeared to shouted in the video. (RELATED: Trans Actor Melts Down After Being ‘Misgendered’ On Delta Air Lines Gate)

She yelled for the police while slamming her bag on the counter and cursing, according to the outlet.

“Where are the police? Where f*cking are they?” she reportedly screamed.

Travelers at the airport gasped while the woman continued screaming about not being allowed on the plane, the video shows.

“I got irate when you told me you were kicking me off the f–king plane, you stupid bitch!” the woman appeared to yell.

A police officer finally arrived at the scene, where he escorted the woman away from others passengers in what appeared to be the waiting area, the outlet reported. Travelers waiting for the flight, which was reportedly delayed for one hour, applauded and cheered as she was ushered away.

A representative for Delta told Daily Mail the airline was “looking into the matter, including reaching out to our customer to understand more about what occurred.”

