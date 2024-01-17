Editorial

Elitist Disney CEO Bob Iger Making Sure To Fill His Pockets While Mickey Mouse & Co. Continues To Go Up In Flames

NYT Columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin and C.E.O. of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger speak during the New York Times annual DealBook summit on November 29, 2023 in New York City. Andrew Ross Sorkin returns for the NYT summit for a day of interviews with Vice President Kamala Harris, President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-Wen, C.E.O. of Tesla, Chief Engineer of SpaceX and C.T.O. of X Elon Musk, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and leaders in business, politics and culture. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
This guy …

To say Disney has problems is an understatement. They have a mountain of them.

In 2023, Mickey Mouse & Co. cut over 8,000 jobs. At the box office, seven of their eight major theater releases were busts, which cost Disney over $400 million, according to OutKick. Disney+’s growth has reportedly stunted much faster than the projections from analysts, with subscriptions going straight down the toilet. Their sports giant, ESPN, is crumbling with each passing day, trying to sell equity of the company to the NFL as the brand continues to lose money. (RELATED: NFL And ESPN On Verge Of Massive Deal That Would Give The League A Stake Into The Four-Letter Network: REPORT)

It’s been a pretty horrendous year for Disney, so …

Can somebody please explain to me why CEO Bob Iger felt the need to give himself a raise of $31.6 million, as OutKick reported?

Featured in Iger’s money bag was (via an SEC statement filed Tuesday):

  • $16.1 million in stock awards
  • $10 million in stock-option awards
  • $2.48 million in other compensation
  • $2.14 million cash bonus
  • $865,385 in base salary

And all for destroying a company. It must be nice.

It’s absolutely amazing to me how somebody can get a massive raise when their stock price looks like this:

You even have hedge funds making fun of this nonsense.

What a joke.