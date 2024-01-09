New Star Wars Movie Announced

Star Wars shared Tuesday that a new movie will go into production this year to add to the science fiction saga.

The newest addition to the “Star Wars” movie line-up is to be titled “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” and will focus on “bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen,” director and producer Jon Favreau stated, according to a Lucasfilm press release.

The movie builds upon the events that took place in the three-season Disney+ TV series “The Mandalorian,” where the two characters were initially introduced into the ‘Star Wars’ universe.

Director and producer Favreau has worked on several Star Wars TV series such as “The Mandalorian,” “Ashoka” and “The Book of Boba Fett” in the past, on top of working on massive major motion pictures like “The Lion King,” “The Avengers,” “Iron Man” and many more — as well as serving as the executive producer on the CBS series “Young Sheldon,” according to IMDb.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau shared, according to the press release.

On top of the talents of Favreau, other producers include other notable Star Wars alumni such as Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni, the press release said.

“Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen,” Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, stated in the news release.

As for the Mandalorian and Grogu as characters, the two have crossed paths in previous seasons of “The Mandalorian” TV show, according to Sideshow.

The Mandalorian is a bounty hunter in the world of “Star Wars” called Din Djarin.

His counterpart, Grogu, (popularly refereed to as Baby Yoda,) trains under the bounty hunter — who shows him the ways of intergalactic combat and more in the capacity of his on-again-off-again protector and trainer due to a series of plot mix-ups, Sideshow reported.

By the third and final season of the series, the characters reunited for good.

It is eventually revealed the two assume the relationship of father and son, as Djarin adopts the small green alien as his own at the end of Season 3.

The new feature film sets out to follow the dynamic duo as they continue their trainings together and embark on a “new adventure.”

Lucasfilm was acquired by The Walt Disney Company back in 2012 for just over $4 billion, and has played a role in all official Star Wars productions ever since, according to The Walt Disney Company.