Video Appears To Show Guns Being Pulled, Fight Breaking Out On Speed Dating Show Set

Video footage surfaced appearing to show an alleged masked gunman storming a speed dating show featuring musical artist Chrisean Rock, TMZ reported.

The allegedly armed assailant suddenly crashed the set Tuesday while it was being taped and allegedly began pistol whipping and beating up attendees at the studio, the outlet reported. Different angles of the alleged horrifying violence have reportedly been widely shared online. Firearms were allegedly visible throughout the shocking altercation, but there have been no reports of shots being fired at this time, according to TMZ.

Chrisean Rock was taping the speed dating show “20 Vs. 1” in Atlanta when things took a sudden and dramatic turn, TMZ reported. The contestants of the show were reportedly supposed to pick from 20 dating candidates, but the set was stormed by an alleged masked gunman in the middle of filming. The video showed an allegedly armed man assaulting an unarmed man with a firearm, and the cameras kept rolling as he allegedly pistol whipped him, striking the man in the face, according to the outlet.

The situation became tense when the alleged gunman overpowered his victim and pointed a gun at him while he had him pinned to the ground, TMZ reported. Onlookers could be heard in the video negotiating and pleading with the alleged gunman in an effort to prevent him from pulling the trigger, according to the outlet. At one point the video reportedly showed he allegedly had two firearms pointed at the male victim.

Chrisean Rock 20 vs 1 goes TERRIBLY WRONG. ‼️ Getting Pistol whipped is CRAZY. 😭 pic.twitter.com/sDhO3gCZEV — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 17, 2024

The end of one of the many videos circulating online captured footage of the blood splatter that was all over the set’s white drop sheet.

Rock took to Instagram live to tell her followers she survived the alleged ordeal, and took a moment to praise herself for allegedly preventing bullets from being fired, TMZ reported.

Rock has been the center of significant drama lately, but this alleged incident appears to be the most violent to date. (RELATED: Prominent Rapper Trouble Killed In Apparent Home Invasion)

The identity of the alleged gunman and the reason for the violent attack have not yet been determined.

It’s unclear if police have launched an investigation into this matter.