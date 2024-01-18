Atlanta Falcons Holding Second Interview With Bill Belichick: REPORT

Bill Belichick to the Atlanta Falcons might actually be a thing.

The six-time Super Bowl champion head coach is scheduled to have interview No. 2 with the Dirty Birds this weekend for their head coach opening, according to a Thursday report from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

And not only will Belichick and Falcons owner Arthur Blank be present for the meeting, but so will general manager Terry Fontenot and CEO Rich McKay, per Rapoport.

Belichick’s interview with Atlanta is after he and Blank met earlier this week for a one-on-one meeting, which also happened to be the very first interview that Belichick has held for a head coaching job since parting from the New England Patriots after 24 seasons with the team.

The Falcons also interviewed Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.

This is absolutely intriguing to me, and we also have this viral tweet floating around…

We’re actually looking at a situation where Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

You’re talking about a second interview with the general manager and CEO now being present, this after Belichick and Blank reportedly met on the latter’s flashy superyacht for a first conversation.

Bill Belichick as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons … it could happen, and I’m all for it.