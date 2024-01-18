Midwife Busted For Falsifying Vax Records For 1,500 Kids After Giving Them Homeopathic Pellets Instead

A midwife was busted for falsifying vaccine records for 1,500 kids after giving them homeopathic pellets instead.

Jeannette Breen administered approximately 12,500 “alternative” immunizations to hundreds of child patients, the New York State Department of Health revealed, according to The New York Times. Breen’s vaccination initiative began at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year and did not include the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the outlet.

“By intentionally falsifying immunization records for students, this licensed health care professional not only endangered the health and safety of our school communities but also undermined public trust,” State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a statement.

Breen was fined $300,000 by the New York State Department of Health for falsifying records after allegedly treating her patients according to the “Real Immunity Homeoprophylaxis Program,” the outlet reported. She already paid $150,000 of the penalty, state officials said, and the other half of the payment is contingent upon her compliance with public health regulations. (RELATED: Pharmaceutical Giant Monitored Online Content Of Popular COVID-19 Vaccine Critics: REPORT)

Homeopathy is an alternative method of treating infectious diseases that emphasizes curing disease with minimal doses of substances that produce symptoms in healthy people, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. Homeopathic products come in the form of sugar pellets meant to be placed under the tongue and are made from ingredients like plants, minerals or animals.

Breen is a licensed midwife in New York and New Jersey, according to her website.