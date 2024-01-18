Tony Hrkac Saves Choking ‘Purplish’ Woman During Game

Former NHL star Tony Hrkac saved a woman from choking during a Kings Vs. Red Wings game January 4, according to TMZ.

The incident occurred at the Crypto.com Arena when a league employee, who remains anonymous, choked on a pretzel and turned “purplish,” according to TMZ. Fortunately, Hrkac was in the same press box as the individual and performed the Heimlich maneuver on her. She then ejected the lodged pretzel piece.

Those who witnessed the 57-year-old rise to the occasion believe the former NHL player saved the choking woman’s life, TMZ reported.

Ex-NHL Star Tony Hrkac Saved Choking League Staffer In Press Box! One of best people in hockey saves lives too! https://t.co/Yn0JaeFzTP — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) January 18, 2024

Hrkac won the Hobey Bakey Award and a national championship at the University of North Dakota in 1987. The Hobey Baker Award is given to the individual considered the best amateur hockey player in the United States. He went on to have a long and successful career in the NHL.

Hrkac played 16 seasons in the NHL, suiting up for the St. Louis Blues, Quebec Nordiques, San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, New York Islanders, Anaheim Ducks and Atlanta Thrashers. He won the Stanley Cup with the Stars in the 1998-1999 season. (RELATED: The NHL Is Coming Up With A Pretty Cool Idea That Most Likely Nobody Will Care About…Or Will We?)

In 758 career NHL games, Hrkac scored 132 goals and made 239 assists.