Charlamagne Tha God Spreads Truth About America’s Decline

Some Democrats grew frustrated Thursday on Twitter after radio personality Charlamagne tha God spread truths about America’s social decline.

In what feels like a line straight out of the World Economic Forums (WEF) “misinformation and disinformation” crusade playbook, Charlamagne was labeled the “biggest threat to fact-based news and policy” by one particularly angry Democrat strategist, Ameshia Cross, on Friday.

“His lack of knowledge on policy issues yet amplified voice is a problem. He had been spreading disinformation for [years] unabated. The culture deserves better,” Cross continued.

But here’s the thing: none of what Charlamagne said was “disinformation.” Fox News Digital asked Charlamagne whether he thought immigration was a major issue leading into the 2024 election cycle. The answer was a resounding yes.

“I have the privilege of doing morning radio and speaking to working-class people every single day,” he told the outlet, in reference to “The Breakfast Club,” his iconic radio show. “I have the privilege of being involved in my community from New York to New Jersey to South Carolina where I get to look people in the eyes and have real conversations with them. And, you know, people are really concerned about this issue.”

Prior to 2023, Charlamagne didn’t hear much about immigration. It wasn’t a problem on many of his listener’s radar. But that all changed in the last 12 months.

“Like, I honestly have never spoken to as many people who are concerned about the migrant issue as I have, you know, over the past year. And, I mean, I’ve heard everything from, you know, the gang MS13 overrunning neighborhoods,” he continued. “What we saw just happened in New York City, where the migrants- they took 2,000 migrants and put them in the school and made the school stay home- made the students stay home and do school via Zoom.”

“And that was a big issue. Like, I mean, people were calling the radio station- that was just this week, you know, really, really, really complaining about that. So I’ve never seen working-class people who I interact with every day until this past year really, really, really expressed their frustration for the migrants,” he noted.

He called out Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams for welcoming so many illegal immigrants into his jurisdiction, but is now saying, “yo, hold up. This is too much.” He further noted how Vice President Kamala Harris told illegal immigrants not to come here.

“So yeah, I think it’s going to be a real, real, real, real, real big issue,” he assessed. And he thinks President Joe Biden bears a lot of responsibility for fostering the crisis.

“He’s the president of the United States of America! If he can take credit for the good things that happen in this country, he has to take credit for the bad as well because those things happen on his watch,” Charlamagne continued.

But his answer was balanced. He also called out Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbot for their “cruel,” “inhumane” “stunts” of sending buses of illegal immigrants to Democrat-run sanctuary cities. He conceded that their plan was “effective.” (RELATED: Charlamagne Tha God Calls DNC ‘Wack’ For Not Allowing Biden Primary Challengers)

After the buses arrived, Democrats “started singing a different tune,” he noted.

“So what does that look like to the voter? Just on the surface, just on the surface, it looks like Republicans were right about the issue and Democrats got it wrong. And now a lot of Democrats are starting to sound like the Republicans sounded. So it makes a lot of people say, ‘Well, damn, Republicans were actually right on that issue.’ Just on the surface, just plain on the surface, that’s how it looks, you know, to the average voter.”

Cross’s accusation that Charlamagne spread “disinformation” is, ironically, “disinformation” itself, as the factual evidence clearly upholds his statements.

Her efforts to downplay the accuracy of Charlamagne’s experience and perspectives are part of an ongoing battle by certain demographics affiliated with pro-WEF policies to call anything that doesn’t align with their version of reality “misinformation and disinformation.” It’s a creeping type of censorship that not only tries to silence you by calling your truths a lie, but it turns others against you who are stupid enough to fall for the manipulation. (RELATED: Normal People Having Ideas Is The Biggest Threat To Global Security, Concludes Cartoonish Bond Villains At Davos)

Thankfully, Cross’s attempts to cause panic only seemed to influence herself and one or two others. Most social media users were quick to see through her nonsense.

“Aside from the fact that he is 100% correct and you are 100% wrong, what are you going to do?” asked podcaster Clifton Duncan. No one seemed to agree with Cross other than a handful of unverified accounts that kind of looked like bots.