UFC Champion Alex Pereira Reveals Shocking Reason He Left Fiancé

UFC Light Heavyweight Champ Alex Pereira dragged his ex-fiancé on social media after he allegedly found out she was married to another man before him.

Pereira spoke out on the “Full Send MMA” podcast, stating he severed ties with his former fiancé, Merle Christine, after discovering her prior relationship status. A video snippet of the unreleased podcast episode was shared on Instagram.

“It’s a little hard to talk about this because, for me, I already deleted this person from my life,” Pereira said. He addressed his fans and boldly said, “I would also like to ask my fans to also delete her from your life.”

Pereira expressed the pain that stemmed from this realization and how it affected various aspects of his life.

“It was a person I believed. I put her in my house, together with my family. After all I found out, she was married,” he said.

Christine, host of the MMA podcast “Fightology,” took aim at Pereira after he publicly spoke of their relationship.

“Lol hurt man inventing whatever,” she wrote to social media, adding a number of laughing emojis.

She went on to defend her position.

“How can I be married and moving to the states lol.”

Pereira wasn’t finished. He continued broadcasting personal details and illustrated the situation for his fans by posting screenshots of messages he allegedly exchanged with Christine.

“Well guys, Merle thinks she’ll be able to manipulate you,” he wrote across the photographs in Portuguese, according to the New York Post.

“I’ve been talking to her ex-husband for a few days and today I know what she’s capable of.”

“This is a love conversation with two different people on the same day and at the same time. She attacked me thinking I was going to fight back. But I’m not crazy about doing that!” he said, according to The New York Post. (RELATED: ‘My Life’s Biggest Regret’: Kris Jenner Admits Cheating On Ex-Husband Was Her Worst Move)

“I have video of her attacking me. Since she didn’t get what she wanted, she’s trying to use my name.”

Christine’s social media accounts were changed to “private” shortly after their exchange.