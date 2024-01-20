‘Food Is My Weakness’: Britney Spears Speaks Out About Her Weight

Britney Spears wrote “Food is my weakness, I will admit it!!!” in an candid Instagram post Friday.

The pop icon opened up about her lifelong eating habits in a lengthy message, alongside a photograph of a cup of hot chocolate called the “white chocolate brûlée” from a New York City ice cream shop, Glace by Noglu.

The 42-year-old continued her admission. “When I was younger and would go to restaurants with my mom, she would either say ‘sit still’ or ‘you are eating way too fast … please slow down’ !!! I’m a passionate eater 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ !!!” Spears wrote.

Her post can be seen here.

Spears admitted that her relationship with food has always been a hot topic in her household.

“I do remember at lunch though everybody’s meal was still there when mine was gone in 2 seconds !!!” she wrote.

Spears declared that in spite of her passion for food, she has been able to maintain her body weight. Unlike other celebrities under the spotlight, Spears seemed confident in her own skin.

“But it’s weird my weight pretty much stays the same !!! I’m usually 135 on scale … that’s my normal weight !!!” she revealed to her fans.

“Well that’s good for me 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ !!! I want to be 125 – 128 but I’m probably gonna do 140 now that this damn BLAZE coffee place has opened !!! DAMN !!!” she wrote.

The pop star obsessed about the image of her decadent hot chocolate.

“I’m just saying that pic is better than any award … any trip … any sibling … any car !!! It looks absolutely amazing !!! I still eat the same secret hot fudge Sunday from Wendy’s !!! The one that has the deep bottom brownie !!! Yep they still have it !!!” she said.

Spears explained how her former husband, Sam Asghari would handle her sweet tooth.

“My ex husband was a trainer so he knew a lot of different ways and easy tricks to stay healthy !!! With food I think it’s weird though !!! Timing is important I think !!!” Spears said.

Spears drew parallels between her passion for food, and love. (RELATED: Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her 51st Birthday In Style)

“I suggest whoever you’re with or thinking of being with … make sure you look at them just the way you’re looking at that blaze coffee !!! Psss CAN I HAVE MORE PLEASE !!!” she said.