Britney Spears Confirms There’s Something Wrong With Her In Eerie Message, Then Promptly Deletes Post: REPORT

Britney Spears reportedly just confirmed exactly what fans have been suspecting — there’s something wrong with her.

Whatever it is that’s going on with her has now become an even greater mystery. The iconic pop star reportedly took to social media Wednesday and confirmed fans’ “suspicions that something’s going on,” with her. She wrote a few cryptic words alongside a video from the animated “Beauty and the Beast” movie. It was clipped to show the part where a narrator said Prince Adam was transformed into a “horrific creature,” according to a The New York Post screenshot. Then — she reportedly deleted the message.

“I started writing my book two years ago and in those moments in my personal life, I kept to myself!!!” Spears said, referencing her memoir, “Woman In Me.”

“Not only was my personal life kept secret, but it felt equivalent to 20 years of hard times that I wrote about in my book!!!” Spears wrote, per the New York Post.

She then attempted to express how much she has endured.

“Can you imagine a 2007 that lasted for three years that nobody even knows about???” she continued, according to The New York Post.

“It’s weird cause although I do Instagram, I don’t follow social media, the news, and the fan chatter!!! I’ve been doing that this week and it’s weird cause it feels like a lot of fans already kind of know me and they [sic] way they speak is incredibly kind.”

Then, came a singular moment of clear messaging.

“They always a suspicion that something’s going on !!!! Well guess what Britney nerds … you were 100 percent right!!!” Spears wrote.

Just as abruptly as she began the conversation, she apparently ended it.

“I don’t have time to speak about any of it cause at this particular moment it’s beyond comprehension!!!” she reportedly said.

The famous singer related her life to that of the movie, one last time, before signing off.

“Here’s a clip of my favorite movie!!!! Looks are deceiving !!! I’ve been turned down by so many and incredibly hurt by many. In a world where looks have always been important … where vanity lies … it’s the secret to steal a man’s heart!!!!

"The seductress poison is an allusion!! It's always been!!! But in the wickedness of that illusion is where we play!!! May I play now??? I found my poison daddy!!!"

The message was deleted and can no longer be found on social media.