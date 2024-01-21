Bills Mafia Is Now Body Slamming Each Other Through Tables, Still Setting Themselves On Fire

Bills Mafia is at it again … but aren’t they always?

I’ve blogged about the Buffalo Bills fanbase before, and though I’m a Miami Dolphins fan, the lunatic Bills Mafia has a special place in my heart — I can always appreciate good crash-content producing people. Bills fans are definitely that.

And they’re back with more, giving us an epic video from the tailgating that was going on before the AFC Divisional Round game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. If you’re a reader of my blog, you know that I’ve already covered Bills fans jumping through tables and setting themselves on fire. Well, now they’re body slamming each other through those same tables … and, er, still setting themselves on fire. (RELATED: Absolute Hero At Buccaneers-Lions Playoff Game Brandishes Three-Foot Tall Sandwich In The Stands)

Oh, and the guy who got caught on fire was a random Detroit Lions fan … maybe an honorary Bills Mafia member?

Who the hell knows, but this was entertaining regardless.

WATCH:

Talk about lighting a fire under your ass pic.twitter.com/zNrXxfkMPb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 21, 2024

I think we can go ahead and assume that the Lions fan is an honorary member of Bills Mafia, because come on, you can’t really NOT be a member if you’re out doing this dumb ish with them. (Even if he was just super drunk and celebrating the Lions’ NFC Championship berth)

But though I can’t help but to make fun of these ignoramuses, I also can’t help but to love Bills Mafia.

What is it about these people that makes them so likable?

It’s gotta be more than just this…

…or maybe it’s not. Bills Mafia is crazy as funk, and boy oh boy, do I love that ish.

P.S. Told y’all Buffalo would choke.