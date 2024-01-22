‘Worst Possible Tack’: Jonathan Turley Lays Out How Fani Willis May Have Just Shot Herself In The Foot

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said Monday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis chose “the worst possible tack” when responding to a subpoena in her alleged lover’s divorce case.

Willis sought to have the subpoena declared invalid in a Thursday court filing, claiming that Jocelyn Wade, the estranged wife of Nathan Wade, Willis’ alleged lover, was trying to “harass and embarrass” the Fulton County DA. Turley said that Willis and Nathan Wade were “undermining” their case. (RELATED: ‘She’s Going To Have Her Hands Full’: Trump Attorney Rips Fani Willis For ‘Slew Of Corruption,’ ‘Election Interference’)

“The damage is already done for Willis, and in many ways she’s really magnifying that damage with her moves,” Turley told “America Reports” co-host John Roberts. “She filed a motion before the court that attacked the estranged wife of her alleged lover as an adulterer and political conspirator. It was the worst possible tack that she could have taken.”

“She could have just said ‘I’m not relevant,’ she could have said a deposition is not needed, and instead she did this full on attack and that only raises further questions,” Turley continued. “I mean, you have the original decision that she made, which in my view is deeply unethical, in hiring someone she had an alleged intimate relationship with. But she compounded that afterwards in her response. It’s clear that Mr. Wade and Willis, herself, are undermining the case for her office.”

A judge in Cobb County, Georgia, ruled Monday that documents in Nathan Wade’s divorce case could be unsealed. Attorneys for Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign aide, filed a motion Jan. 8 alleging that Willis, whose office paid Wade over $600,000 to help prosecute the former president, was in a romantic relationship with West.

Nathan Wade reportedly earned $250 an hour while working on the case against Trump, compared to $200 for John Floyd, a RICO expert, according to billing records obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Other documents obtained by the DCNF show that Floyd was initially paid $150 an hour.

“She went to this conspiratorial argument and called anyone raising these questions racist,” Turley said. “There are experts on both the left and the right who have said that she and Wade should recuse themselves, and in many ways it’s ironic. She accused Trump of not listening to the legal experts about the law and the election. She’s doing the same thing.”

Willis denied wrongdoing in a Jan. 14 address at Big Bethel AME Church, accusing her critics of “playing the race card” while falsely claiming she paid the outside prosecutors the same rate.

Willis secured an indictment against Trump and other defendants in August over the former president’s alleged efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, which Joe Biden won by less than 12,000 votes.

