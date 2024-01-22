Holy Sh*t: Chiefs’ Chris Jones Gets Into Yelling Match With Literally The Entire Bills Mafia

You gotta have balls of steel to take on Bills Mafia — Chris Jones did just that.

Before the AFC Divisional Round game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, Bills fans were doing their usual thing of jumping through tables and setting themselves on fire, but when they loaded up into Highmark Stadium, things went from fun to tense real quick.

As the players for both teams were warming up, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones decided to start chirpin’ at Buffalo fans (literally the entire fanbase). It’s currently unknown why Jones decided to take on Bills Mafia out of all people, but you already know how Buffalo fans responded: They taunted him back.

“Y’all suck!” responded Jones, further riling up Bills Mafia.

WATCH:

Chris Jones and the #billsmafia going at it pregame. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y1QiL40SBx — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 21, 2024

Now I take my jabs at Bills Mafia (and the entire Buffalo franchise at that), but even I know not to start a full-out war against those people — the same people who jump through tables and set themselves on fire for FUN.

Chris Jones is just lucky that the Chiefs won the game, because if they would’ve lost, Bills Mafia would’ve let that man have it the entire offseason. And man, how entertaining that would’ve been… (RELATED: Absolute Hero At Buccaneers-Lions Playoff Game Brandishes Three-Foot Tall Sandwich In The Stands)

But per usual, the Bills choked and we’re still stuck with the Mahomes-Kelce-Swift clan.

Though I can’t even hate, they were pretty entertaining Sunday night:

This is the modern-day Mona Lisa. And despite the Kansas City Chiefs being annoying as HELL, what a sight it was to see Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrating with each other, with Jason Kelce in the background chugging down beers. Dude is a fuckin’ legend. pic.twitter.com/Nx7asNOFGQ — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) January 22, 2024

And we also have this: pic.twitter.com/wbUAlfsx22 — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) January 22, 2024

But with that being said, Baltimore needs to take them out … onward.