Chiefs’ Donovan Smith Claims Bills Cut Off Hot Water In Locker Room, Showing They Might Be As Unhinged As Their Mafia

These are just allegations, but I could totally see this being true…

The Kansas City Chiefs squared off against the Buffalo Bills on their turf Sunday, and you already know how upstate New York gets, it’s friggin’ freezing in January.

Well, that’s exactly what the Chiefs had to deal with en route to their AFC Divisional Round victory over the Bills, and after the game, Kansas City players wanted to head to the locker room to warm up before celebrating their punched tickets to the conference championship. (RELATED: Chiefs’ Chris Jones Gets Into Yelling Match With Literally The Entire Bills Mafia)

Except … they couldn’t (allegedly).

Chiefs offensive tackle Donovan Smith is claiming that the Bills franchise cut off the hot water in their locker room after the game, giving them quite the unhinged experience at Highmark Stadium (sounds like Bills Mafia has rubbed off on the organization).

“Damn caught a L and they shut our hot water off… smh it’s all good we got that Dub today,” said Smith on X.

Damn caught a L and they shut our hot water off… smh its all good we got that Dub today #ChiefsKingdom — Donovan Smith (@DSmith_76) January 22, 2024

“Not to be that guy, but the Bills could’ve been out of hot water lol. They did JUST get hit by a winter storm,” wrote one fan on X.

“I just know it was hot then it wasn’t,” responded Smith.

🤷🏾‍♂️ I just know it was hot then it wasn’t — Donovan Smith (@DSmith_76) January 22, 2024

Be proud, Bills Mafia. It appears that your shenanigans…

Bills Mafia is at it again … but aren’t they always? 🔥 MY LATEST: Bills Mafia Is Now Body Slamming Each Other Through Tables, Still Setting Themselves On Fire @DailyCaller Read and watch here 👉 https://t.co/SHZ2AQdoqY pic.twitter.com/eYYqhcbTXz — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) January 22, 2024

Please win Sunday, @MiamiDolphins. I CAN’T lose to these idiots. 😑 MY LATEST: 100% Moronic Buffalo Bills Fan Catches Himself On Fire By Jumping Through Burning Table At Wild Tailgate Party @DailyCaller Read and watch here 👉 https://t.co/v0R3bndMEX pic.twitter.com/SStOc4A9hc — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) January 1, 2024

#Bills fans throwing snowballs at Patrick Mahomes as he’s running off the field 💀 They are understandably frustrated

pic.twitter.com/efjAT2YFcn — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 22, 2024

…has turned your football team into YOU (if true, of course, and I totally see that being the case).