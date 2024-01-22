Editorial

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Pulls Off Absolutely Historic Performance With Record-Setting 70 Points

Joel Embiid was absolutely insane Monday night, scoring a record-setting 70 points against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. [X/Screenshot/Public — @JEJTron]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
My man was cookin’!

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was utterly incredible Monday night, scoring a crazy 70 points that passed Wilt Chamberlain for the new franchise record for points scored in a game. The Sixers defeated rookie Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, 133-123, at Wells Fargo Center. (RELATED: ‘Could Happen Soon’: Miami Heat Reportedly Close To Landing Terry Rozier In Blockbuster Trade With Charlotte Hornets)

What’s even wilder is that Embiid‘s stat line of 70 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists has never been done before in the history of the NBA, according to ESPN’s Stats & Information research. And on top of the career-high, franchise record and new league mark, Embiid’s 70 surpasses the 64 points of Giannis Antotokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) for the most points scored in a game this season.

Near the end of the fourth quarter, Embiid got point No. 7o when he hit a coast-to-coast layup, which put the cherry on top of a showing that saw him score an insane 24 first quarter points, 34 first half points and 59 points in three quarters, which ties a career-high.

WATCH:

Truly a performance of greatness by Embiid, I was literally just hyping this guy up the other day…

And during the game against San Antonio…

Now he’s out here putting up 7o points … and holy ish, how bad of a look is this for Wembanyama?

He let this happen on his watch. Man, that’s gotta be rough. Oof.