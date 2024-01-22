Sixers’ Joel Embiid Pulls Off Absolutely Historic Performance With Record-Setting 70 Points

My man was cookin’!

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was utterly incredible Monday night, scoring a crazy 70 points that passed Wilt Chamberlain for the new franchise record for points scored in a game. The Sixers defeated rookie Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, 133-123, at Wells Fargo Center. (RELATED: ‘Could Happen Soon’: Miami Heat Reportedly Close To Landing Terry Rozier In Blockbuster Trade With Charlotte Hornets)

What’s even wilder is that Embiid‘s stat line of 70 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists has never been done before in the history of the NBA, according to ESPN’s Stats & Information research. And on top of the career-high, franchise record and new league mark, Embiid’s 70 surpasses the 64 points of Giannis Antotokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) for the most points scored in a game this season.

Near the end of the fourth quarter, Embiid got point No. 7o when he hit a coast-to-coast layup, which put the cherry on top of a showing that saw him score an insane 24 first quarter points, 34 first half points and 59 points in three quarters, which ties a career-high.

WATCH:

JOEL EMBIID TONIGHT 70 POINTS

18 REBOUNDS

5 ASSISTS

24/41 FG

21/23 FTpic.twitter.com/PvkIMyoSW9 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 23, 2024

Truly a performance of greatness by Embiid, I was literally just hyping this guy up the other day…

This guy Joel Embiid is insane, man… You already know he’s dominant and you just get used to it, and then he does some shit like this to remind you how special he is and that we take him for granted (I blame Philly’s poor management for that). Dude is a straight up MONSTER. pic.twitter.com/M1WZRjdFms — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) January 20, 2024

And during the game against San Antonio…

This fuckin’ dude Embiid is insane. https://t.co/XUzjTQlSXv — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) January 23, 2024

Now he’s out here putting up 7o points … and holy ish, how bad of a look is this for Wembanyama?

He let this happen on his watch. Man, that’s gotta be rough. Oof.