Case Of The Mondays? Cheer Yourself Up With These Friendship Quotes From Earth’s Most Evil Dictator-Wannabes

The slug-people who climb out of their swamp once a year for the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Davos summit said Friday that we all really need to trust them. And then provided us with a series of quotes explaining why we should put our faith in these evil dictator-wannabes.

The ignorance and self-importance of these people is profound. Just listen to what they had to say about “rebuilding trust,” without even defining why they feel a need to “rebuild trust” in the first place.

“When global norms collapse, so does trust. I am personally shocked by the systematic undermining of principles and standards we used to take for granted,” said United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. And he wasn’t even talking about people like WEF Supreme Overlord Klaus Schwab, who is once again trying to change the history books to make “free speech” look like a violent hate crime.

No, Guterres is “outraged that so many countries and companies are pursuing their own narrow interests without any consideration for our shared future or the common good. And I am certain that unless we take action, we can expect much, much worse.”

In this one quote, Guterres essentially said the U.N. wants to “Rebuild Trust” by destroying anyone who does against their status quo.

WEF Admit They’ve No Idea WTF The Economy Is Doing | @DailyCaller https://t.co/qSZFIII17p — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) January 15, 2024

“Our companies thrive on freedom, on freedom to innovate and to invest and to compete,” said some woman called Ursula von der Leyen, who claims to be the President of the European Commission, despite no one in Europe having voted for her. (RELATED: Newsmax Host Narrowly Avoids Censors In Epic Monologue Against The People Destroying Your Life)

“But freedom in businesses relies on the freedom of our political systems — and this is why I believe strengthening our democracy and protecting it from the risks and interference it faces is our common and enduring duty,” she continued, even though there was no democratic process held by the public to give her authority to even exist in her current employment.

Oh, the irony! (RELATED: BBC Journalist Beaten, Detained By CCP Police During Growing Lockdown Protests In China)

“The best way to earn trust is to be a better version of oneself. Only when all sides treat each other with sincerity and work in the same direction can there be a stronger foundation of trust and more fruits of cooperation,” said Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member Li Qiang, which was oddly easy to agree with.

It’s a shame that no member of the CCP has done a single thing to make anyone believe a word they say. Perhaps if the CCP stopped committing genocide, silencing people, and experimenting with deadly diseases, they’d be slightly trustworthy. But probably not.

Disease X: What The Heck Are The Elites Planning This Time? | @DailyCaller https://t.co/sGbyJDwkg4 — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) January 17, 2024

There are plenty more quotes from WEF’s cabal of fugly losers who didn’t have friends in school and are now trying to destroy the world as payback, but none of them relate to growing trust. All of them center on removing your freedoms and beating you into submitting to these disgusting sociopaths.

“Open, transparent conversations can restore mutual trust between individuals and nations who, out of fear for their own future, prioritize their own interests,” said Schwab, the flippin’ hypocrite.

If Schwab wants to rebuild trust, then he’ll organize and pay for a summit here in the U.S. where he and I can have an “open, transparent” conversation about why he believes he has the authority to run the world. No one gave him that authority, so why does he think he’s earned it? (RELATED: A Host Of Cartoonish Bond Villains Are Deciding Your Fate From The Swiss Alps)

The biggest takeaway from these quotes? Do not trust anyone involved in WEF, even if they appear to be against the status-quo. No one linked to this organization is free, no matter what they might say. Or what you might believe.