Say It Ain’t So! Beloved Georgia Football Mascot Uga Dies

Missouri v Georgia

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Good night sweet prince.

News has emerged that Que, the 10th iteration of Georgia’s beloved UGA mascot, has passed on, and I am inconsolable.

The University of Georgia announced the tragic news on Twitter Tuesday morning, tweeting “We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning.”

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 16: Georgia Bulldogs mascot UGA X is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The 10-year-old English bulldog was, according to Georgia, “the most decorated of all the Bulldog mascots.” The Bulldogs went 91-18 during his tenure before he retired in 2022. Que presided over a team that brought home two college football national championships in 2021 and 2022.

Que’s successor, Boom, took the mantle as Uga prior to this season in April. (RELATED: Alabama’s Post-Saban Talent Flight Continues As Julian Sayin Enters Transfer Portal)

Boom must now be protected at all costs. I don’t care what people say. Boom has MASSIVE puppers-sized shoes to fill. His first season as mascot was a tough one as Georgia suffered a heartbreaking loss to Alabama in the SEC championship, bouncing them from the college football playoffs. But his dawgs are the current favorite to win next year’s natty, according to Bet MGM.

AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 30: Mascot Hairy Dawg and Uga XI, whose real name is Boom, pose for a pict after the go-ahead touchdown by Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

AUBURN, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 30: Mascot Hairy Dawg and Uga XI, whose real name is Boom, pose for a pict after the go-ahead touchdown by Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

I wish Boom nothing but success and happiness in his Uga tenure and I encourage you all to join me in holding a moment of silence for our fallen friend Que. You will not be soon forgotten.