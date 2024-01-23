Say It Ain’t So! Beloved Georgia Football Mascot Uga Dies

Good night sweet prince.

News has emerged that Que, the 10th iteration of Georgia’s beloved UGA mascot, has passed on, and I am inconsolable.

The University of Georgia announced the tragic news on Twitter Tuesday morning, tweeting “We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning.”

The 10-year-old English bulldog was, according to Georgia, “the most decorated of all the Bulldog mascots.” The Bulldogs went 91-18 during his tenure before he retired in 2022. Que presided over a team that brought home two college football national championships in 2021 and 2022.

We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning. Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015. Que retired following the 2022… pic.twitter.com/Rqypoopavy — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 23, 2024

Que’s successor, Boom, took the mantle as Uga prior to this season in April. (RELATED: Alabama’s Post-Saban Talent Flight Continues As Julian Sayin Enters Transfer Portal)

Welcome, Boom! We can’t wait to have you on the sidelines as Uga XI! Join us at approximately 3:50pm this Saturday at G-Day for his collaring ceremony. Read More:https://t.co/S0SaOurxcm pic.twitter.com/jvhVFiCzhK — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) April 11, 2023

Boom must now be protected at all costs. I don’t care what people say. Boom has MASSIVE puppers-sized shoes to fill. His first season as mascot was a tough one as Georgia suffered a heartbreaking loss to Alabama in the SEC championship, bouncing them from the college football playoffs. But his dawgs are the current favorite to win next year’s natty, according to Bet MGM.

I wish Boom nothing but success and happiness in his Uga tenure and I encourage you all to join me in holding a moment of silence for our fallen friend Que. You will not be soon forgotten.