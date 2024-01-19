Alabama’s Post-Saban Talent Flight Continues As Julian Sayin Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama football’s post-Saban talent flight continues as freshman quarterback Julian Sayin intends to enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Sayin, the top ranked QB of the 2024 class, was the prized jewel of Alabama’s current recruiting class. He committed in early January to play for Nick Saban, according to Thamel.

Sources: Alabama freshman quarterback Julian Sayin, the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024, intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Sayin is expected to initiate the transfer process on Friday, per sources. pic.twitter.com/TVpwQth7ic — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 19, 2024



While the Crimson Tide have managed to hold on to incumbent quarterback Jalen Milroe, Sayin joins a long list of impact players engaged in mass exodus. (RELATED: Kliff Kingsbury Lands Bears Interview All But Guaranteeing Their First Draft Selection, Sources Say: REPORT)

Alabama has lost a ton of starters to the transfer portal since Saban left, including strong safety Caleb Downs and receivers Isaiah Bond and Malik Benson.

Their starting center Seth McLaughlin also fled for Ohio State, and another top 2024 recruit, five star receiver Ryan Williams, de-committed for bitter rival Auburn Tigers.

All in all, 28 former Crimson Tide players have entered the transfer portal, according to Sports Illustrated, and while many did leave before Saban announced his retirement, the talent turnover will leave a massive hole in their player pool.

New head coach Kalen DeBoer will have his work cut out for him in rebuilding the program. He did it in Washington, flipping the Huskies from a four-win program in 2021 to the national title runner up in just two years.

But the exodus is forcing ‘Bama fans to deal with a larger issue. Alabama football has been synonymous with winning since the days of Bear Bryant, but in recent years, Alabama football was Nick Saban. His efforts in the recruiting game were unparalleled. However good Alabama may be in the years to come, their brand of football and recruiting classes will look markedly different under DeBoer.