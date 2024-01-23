Country Singer Chris Young Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Officer: REPORT

Police arrested famous country singer Chris Young at a Nashville bar, Monday, and charged the star with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest, an arrest affidavit said, TMZ reported.

The singer was involved in a few different alleged altercations that evening that eventually led to his arrest, the affidavit revealed, according to TMZ. Young attended the Tin Roof bar while agents from the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission were doing their jobs by checking IDs and licenses, according to the affidavit, the outlet reported. Young reportedly asked them a series of questions after they checked his identification, and the matter escalated, the affidavit said.

Young allegedly began recording his exchange with the agents and following them as they departed the Tin Roof and made their way to a different venue called the Dawg House, where they were conducting a routine compliance check, the affidavit stated, according to TMZ. The documents reportedly indicated Young socialized with other patrons until the TABC agents completed their tasks and began to move toward the exit.

The agents alleged the country artist blocked them from exiting the venue and physically reacted by allegedly putting his hands on one of the agents to prevent him from making his way out, according to the affidavit, TMZ reported. Young allegedly struck the agent on the shoulder as the situation between them heated up, the affidavit said, according to the outlet.

Officials said they had to push Young away, which prompted other bar patrons to become involved by getting between both parties, the affidavit revealed, according to TMZ. This allegedly triggered a screaming match, the affidavit said, the outlet reported.

Officials alleged the country star followed the agents out and the situation became “hostile,” the affidavit revealed, according to TMZ. They reportedly alleged his eyes were “bloodshot and watery,” and alleged his words were slurred at the time of the altercation, the affidavit said. (RELATED: ‘I’ll Bond Out In 20 Mins’: Famous Artist Reportedly Arrested, Charged With Defying Police)

Young was reportedly arrested and processed, and posted $2500 shortly thereafter, the affidavit revealed. He was released from police custody Tuesday morning, the affidavit stated, according to TMZ.

The matter continues to unfold.