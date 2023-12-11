‘I’ll Bond Out In 20 Mins’: Famous Artist Reportedly Arrested, Charged With Defying Police

Miami Beach Police reportedly arrested famous rapper Rich The Kid and charged him with trespassing and resisting an officer without violence.

The incident unfolded Sunday night after the rapper allegedly defied police orders during a bomb threat, TMZ reported. Law enforcement sources close to the situation said police responded to a bomb threat at the SLS Hotel in South Beach, where Rich The Kid was staying. He allegedly refused to follow orders and challenged security by shouting, “Stop me!” as he allegedly jumped a fence to regain entry to a prohibited area, according to TMZ.

The rapper was in Miami Beach for Art Basel when he was told to leave his belongings behind and immediately evacuate the building, TMZ reported.

Police sectioned off the perimeter of the area with police tape to restrict anyone from reentering the building during the investigation, but Rich The Kid allegedly insisted on getting back into his hotel room, per the outlet. Police told him nobody could gain entry until the building was checked out, and warned the rapper he would be arrested if he continued to try to push past them while police were sweeping the area, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement officials said despite being cautioned, Rich the Kid remained steadfast in his desire to return to his room and walked to another corner of the property, where he forced his way past security, the outlet reported.

“I’ll bond out in 20 minutes,” he said, according to TMZ.

A K-9 unit eventually stopped the rapper when he reentered the hotel, and police ordered him to turn back and leave the property. (RELATED: Popular Urban Motivational Speaker Jumped While On Stage)

Rich The Kid allegedly lingered in the driveway and refused to leave, at which point he was taken into police custody, according to TMZ.

It’s not yet clear if he was released on bail. The story continues to develop.