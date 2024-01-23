Doocy To John Kirby Point-Blank: Why Is Biden ‘Making It Easier For People To Enter The Country Illegally?’

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy confronted White House National Security Council John Kirby on the administration “making it easier” for illegal immigrants to enter the U.S.

The Supreme Court granted a request by President Joe Biden’s administration to allow the border patrol to remove wire installed by Texas officials after Texas sued them for cutting parts of the barrier in a Monday ruling. The Department of Homeland Security argued that the wire prevents agents from accessing “the very border they are charged with patrolling and the individuals they are charged with apprehending and inspecting.”

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh dissented from the decision.

“Why are you guys making it easier for people to enter the country illegally?” Doocy asked.

“I don’t believe we are. Why do you think we are?” Kirby asked.

“Well, you guys sued to cut razor wire that was put in place by Texas officials—” Doocy began.

“And the border patrol could actually do their jobs, but keep going,” Kirby said.

“Well, you won in court. So now what?” Doocy asked. “The Border Patrol Union president is saying the Supreme Court decision is going to undoubtedly encourage more illegal immigration. Do you guys know better than the Border Patrol Union?”

The Supreme Court took up Texas’s case after an appeals court issued a temporary order in mid-December to limit the Biden administration’s ability to cut wire along the border, according to The New York Times.

Kirby reiterated the DHS argument about border patrol needing access to the border entries “so they could do their jobs.” He argued more border patrol agents are needed to combat illegal immigration, and cited the administration’s proposed national security supplemental to allocate funding for more border personnel. (RELATED: KJP Goes On The Defense, Says Biden ‘Recently’ Visited The Border Over A Year Ago)

“We want to help them do their jobs, we want to give them more resources and the answer we keep getting back from House Republicans is ‘no, no, no,'” Kirby said.

“Does razor wire work?” Doocy asked.

“Does razor wire work for what?” Kirby asked. “Does it work for border patrol to allow them to have the access they need to be able to better process people that are trying to get across the border? I don’t think so and that’s why we asked for it to be removed.”

“But what is the president’s plan? This is happening weeks after 300,000 people came into this country from the southern border illegally. The razor wire, the officials think, was keeping some of them out and you guys just sued and won to remove it,” Doocy said.

Kirby argued Biden is planning to put forward immigration reform, add additional resources at the border and collaborate with Mexican officials to mitigate the number of migrants reaching the U.S. He then urged House Republicans to pass the national security supplemental request.

The president met with congressional leaders to discuss a national security supplemental to “address the challenges at the border” through “bipartisan negotiations,” according to a White House press release. The president “expressed his commitment” to securing a “bipartisan agreement” on border policy and additional resources.