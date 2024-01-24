REPORT: Alec Baldwin Files First Official Response After Involuntary Manslaughter Charge

Alec Baldwin has officially responded to the new involuntary manslaughter charge in Halyna Hutchins’ death, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Baldwin is required to appear before a New Mexico judge Feb. 1 to enter a plea via phone or video conference, TMZ reported. Baldwin’s stance is reflected in the recent legal documents obtained by Fox News.

“Mr. Baldwin is entitled to a fair and speedy disposition of the charges to minimize public vilification and suspicion and to avoid the hazards of proving his innocence that often arise after lengthy delays in a prosecution,” documents read, per Fox News. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Calls For Gun Control In Viral Instagram Post)

These latest developments stem from the incident on the set of “Rust,” where Baldwin, while using a prop gun, inadvertently fired a live round that fatally wounded cinematographer Hutchins, TMZ stated. Baldwin has consistently described the event as a horrific accident, but New Mexico prosecutors have suggested that criminal negligence may have been allegedly involved.

“Results or reports of physical or mental examinations, and of scientific tests or experiments, including all polygraph examinations of witnesses, made in connection with this particular case, or copies thereof, within the possession, custody, or control of the state, the existence of which is known, or by the exercise of due diligence may become known to the prosecutor,” Baldwin’s legal team further added, according to Fox News.

Previously, Baldwin faced similar charges that were later dropped. Throughout the legal proceedings, he has denied any wrongdoing. The actor was indicted by grand jury on new charges involving involuntary manslaughter through negligent use of a firearm or, alternatively, involuntary manslaughter without due caution or circumspection.