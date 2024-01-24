Armie Hammer’s Latest Alleged Fling Dishes About Cannibalism Kink In Bed

Brittany Schmitt, the latest fling of accused cannibal and disgraced actor, Armie Hammer dished the dirt about his fetishes between the sheets.

Schmitt talked to Brittany Furlan on “This is The Worst Podcast,” and made it clear that everything that happened between them was consensual but admittedly alarming. Schmitt alleged she was disturbed by some of Hammer’s “‘cannibalism kink” in bed, including aggressive biting, and cringe comments that made her feel highly uncomfortable. “Here’s the thing, I do think he’s a psychopath,” she said.

Schmitt made it clear that she doesn’t doubt any of the alleged victims who have spoken out against Hammer.

She claimed that upon meeting Hammer for the first time, he was open about the cannibalism claims made against him, and went on to explain his position on the matter. Without expressly admitting or denying the charges levied against him, Hammer explained his actions in bed as a “cycle of completion,” noting it was a case of “I’m inside of you, so I want you to be inside of me,” Schmitt said on the podcast.

She described the way Hammer would insist on biting her in bed and admitted that she admitted she wasn’t overly concerned with the biting because he would stop when she expressed that it had gotten too far.

Schmitt went on to describe how Hammer branded her on their first date. She told listeners he gave her a hand tattoo, and then proceeded to ink a matching tattoo on his hand as well.

She said he has inked other women, and quipped by jokingly nicknaming his tattoo obsession as “Cannibal-ink.”

Schmitt admitted to entering into a fling with Hammer when she was in a “really dark place,” and said they have since gone their separate ways. (RELATED: REPORT: Armie Hammer’s Estranged Wife Worked With Alleged Victims To Expose Him)

Numerous women have come forward to share stories of sexual abuse, forced sex encounters, and cannibalism against Hammer in recent years.