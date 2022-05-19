Armie Hammer’s Real-Life Drama Will Soon Unfold In A True-Crime Special

A true-crime special titled “House Of Hammer” is being created for ID and Discovery+ and it will center around the drama in Armie Hammer’s life. The many scandals and alleged crimes that once led to Hammer being pulled off numerous projects are now the basis of a made-for-television special that promises to stun audiences, according to a press release, Entertainment Weekly reported. “House of Hammer” will feature “a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members” that the network says will expose “a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild,” according to the outlet.

Hammer was plagued with a series of allegations including rape and acts of violence, according to People.

Hammer’s family has a long history of success in the oil industry, and the allegations that have piled up against five generations of their family will also take the spotlight as this series unfolds, ac​cording to the outlet.

“Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain,” the network said in the press release, according to Entertainment Weekly. Promising high entertainment value and many twists and turns, the press release went on to state, “Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg.” (RELATED: Conservative UK Lawmaker Arrested On Suspicion Of Rape, Sexual Assault)

In 2021, Hammer’s lawyer, Gloria Allred revealed that a woman named Effie alleged Hammer had “mentally, emotionally, and sexually” abused her during the course of their relationship, which supposedly spanned over a four-year period, according to Entertainment Weekly. Hammer denied all wrongdoing.

The allegations against him led to his removal from the the Broadway play, “The Minutes” as well as the comedy “Shotgun Wedding” in which Hammer was slated to star alongside Jennifer Lopez. He was also removed from several other projects, according to Entertainment Weekly.

This series will put him back in the spotlight, albeit probably not in the manner he intended.