Melissa Barrera Breaks Silence On Her Controversial Exit From Scream Franchise: REPORT

Melissa Barrera has broken her silence on her unexpected firing from the “Scream VII” production in an interview with Rolling Stone published Wednesday.

While the future of the esteemed horror franchise remains in limbo, the actress has spoken up on her firing and the subsequent departure of Jenna Ortega. In a candid interview with Rolling Stone, Barrera delved into her feelings after the company fired her following her allegedly anti-Israel posts, an act that reportedly led to the unraveling of “Scream VII.”

Malow Stern, the Rolling Stone interviewer, pressed Barerra on the accusations Spyglass, the studio, allegedly made regarding her posts online. The interviewer reportedly claimed the studio “tried to ruin” the actress’ career.

“I’m not the first person that’s happened to, but it was shocking. I don’t even know what to say,” the actress responded, according to Rolling Stone. “I think everything that happened was very transparent, on both sides, and I know who I am, and I know that what I said always came from a place of love and a place of humanity and a place of human rights and a place of freedom for people, which shouldn’t be controversial. It shouldn’t be up for debate.” (RELATED: Watch A Special Inside Look At The Upcoming ‘Scream’ Movie)

“So, I’m very at peace. The people who know me in my family know the truth about me and where I stand, and I think most people in the world also do,” Barrera added, the outlet reported.

Highlighting a poll from Data For Progress, Stern claimed most U.S. voters support a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war, according to Rolling Stone. Stern reportedly emphasized that this meant the actress’ view “is not some fringe opinion,” then reiterated that her movie roll was ended after she made it public.

“It’s for the well-being of both sides of that wall, you know? An end to the violence. That’s it. An end to the violence for everyone’s peace and security. Just… humanity,” Barerra responded, according to Rolling Stone.

Addressing the topic of Ortega, who also exited the Motion Picture following Barrera’s dismissal, Barrera spoke highly of her former co-star, the outlet reported. “Listen, Jenna is a good egg. She’s a good person and we love each other. She would show up for me and I would show up for her no matter what,” Barrera reportedly stated.