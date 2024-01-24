Milwaukee Bucks Hire Doc Rivers As Head Coach, And It Smells Like A Potential Bust In The Making: REPORT

People need to let those Boston Celtics glory days go … this ain’t the same Doc Rivers.

Just hours after the Milwaukee Bucks fired head coach Adrian Griffin, the franchise has reportedly found their next skipper, and it’s a massive splash: The legendary Doc Rivers.

The news broke Tuesday night on “Inside the NBA” by Adam Lefkoe, who cited CNN Sports as the source. (RELATED: Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson Suspended For 25 Games After He Tests Positive For Steroids, League Says)

Rivers has been coaching in the NBA for 24 years, having gigs with the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic. In his career, he’s racked up a whopping 1,097 wins, which ranks No. 9 all-time in NBA history — he’s 111-104 in the postseason.

In 2008, Rivers won an NBA championship as the head coach of the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks have not confirmed CNN Sports’ report.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Bucks are hiring Doc Rivers as HC, per CNN Sports pic.twitter.com/CnWsvah2kB — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 24, 2024

Here was my response when the news broke:

Doc Rivers has been hired as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. MY TAKE: It looks pretty on paper, but it reminds me so much of the Philadelphia 76ers situation, and with how big Giannis’ ego is, is it really gonna work with somebody like Doc Rivers? POTENTIAL BUST ALERT. — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) January 24, 2024

This so has flashes of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Just like with Philly, Doc will have the Bucks dominant throughout the regular season and have them as the No. 1, No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, but then they’ll get to the playoffs and win the first round (in sloppy fashion), and then get dropped in the semifinals. I see that same ish happening.

And seriously, do you think Giannis’ ego is mixing well with Doc’s ego?

Incompetence … I think this is what all this boils down to 🤔 MY LATEST: Bucks Shockingly Fire First-Year Head Coach Adrian Griffin, Looking At Doc Rivers As Potential Replacement: REPORT @DailyCaller Read and watch here 👉 https://t.co/QMkhHLE72k pic.twitter.com/HL9HnmfJgv — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) January 23, 2024

Highly unlikely. POTENTIAL BUST ALERT.