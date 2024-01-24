Editorial

NFL Continues To Add Fuel To The Divisive Fire With Incredibly Ridiculous ‘Night Of Pride’ Super Bowl Event

BLOG
Members of the Sydney Swans Football Club and LA Rams cheerleaders walk in the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade as part of Sydney WorldPride on February 25, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade returns to Oxford Street in celebration of the event's 45th anniversary. The parade began in 1978 as a march to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York and has been held every year since to promote awareness of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgendered issues. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Weak … just weak.

This year’s Super Bowl is being held in Las Vegas, and though the Super Bowl is always glorious, it’s a little bit more special in 2024 with it being held in Sin City. So why is the NFL ruining it with a “Night of Pride?”

That’s right, the league is hosting their third “Night of Pride” event during Super Bowl week, and though I guess LGBTQ+ (or whatever they’re named today) and a city of sin mixes well, I don’t want them to have this one. NOT VEGAS. This event is more for a boring city like Minneapolis, where the first “Night of Pride” was held in 2018. (RELATED: Eagles Continue To Clean House After End-Of-Season Collapse, Fire Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson: REPORT)

In the official press release from the NFL, they say they’re hosting this event with GLAAD (Gay, Lesbian, Alliance Against Defamation) and that Smirnoff is sponsoring the social justice shindig — it’s being held Feb. 7.

“A Night of Pride with GLAAD is an evening of music, cocktails and interview-style conversations with GLAAD, a non-profit organization focused on LGBTQ advocacy and cultural change,” the league said. “The NFL family and partners will gather to spotlight advances in the future of LGBTQ inclusion in professional sports as well as the NFL’s commitment to LGBTQ former and current players.”

First, the Black National Anthem, now this … what a disgrace, NFL.