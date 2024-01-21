NHL World In Utter Shock After New York Islanders Hire Patrick Roy As Head Coach

The Islanders are out here making eye-pop emoji moves…

The New York Islanders haven’t gotten off to a great start this season, and though there’s been a few people chirpin’ about it, it hasn’t been much of a conversation across the sports world … until now, with the Islanders shocking the living hell out of everybody Saturday with their head coaching position.

The franchise made the announcement that they let go of Lane Lambert, but the real shocker came with who they hired: legendary NHL goalie Patrick Roy.

After the Islanders made the Eastern Conference Final in consecutive years (2020 and 2021), being only one victory away from the Stanley Cup Final in ’21, the Islanders have had high expectations ever since. However, things haven’t gone as planned.

Insert Patrick Roy.

Roy was an absolute legend as a goalie, debatably the greatest ever, piling up a 551-315-131 career record and the most victories in league history (at the time) — he won two championships with the Montreal Canadiens and two other rings with the Colorado Avalanche.

An 11-time All-Star, the Hall of Famer won three Vezina Trophies (best goalie in the NHL) and three Conn Smythe Trophies (Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP).

Roy’s previous coaching experience was from 2013-16 for the Colorado Avalanche, tallying a career record of 130-92-24. In the 2013-14 season, his first campaign as a head coach, he won the NHL Coach of the Year.

And now he’s shockingly the head coach of the New York Islanders … who had that on their bingo card?

Crazy stuff, ladies and gentlemen.